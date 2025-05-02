Is Travis Hunter in Madden 25? All you need to know about Jaguars star

Travis Hunter will play in the NFL in the 2025 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to draft the two-way star with the No. 2 pick this year.

However, fans of Madden 25 want to know if they can use Hunter in the virtual game.

Is Travis Hunter in Madden 25?

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter is not in Madden 25 on the normal Jaguars roster or franchise mode. However, fans can use Hunder in the Ultimate Team mode.

Madden 25 was released on Aug. 16, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. At the time, Hunter was not in the NFL, but instead, was playing college football at Colorado. So, Hunter was in the EA Sports College Football 25 game.

Hunter's decision to enter the NFL draft was announced after the 2024 season. He should, however, feature in Madden NFL 26, which is to be released on Aug. 14, 2025.

Hunter began his collegiate journey at Jackson State in 2022. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

In his first year with the Buffs, Hunter recorded 721 yards and five touchdowns on 57 receptions. He also posted 31 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions as a defensive back.

During the 2024 season, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for his exceptional performances on offense and defense. He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions, while tallying 35 tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Although Hunter has expressed his desire to play as a wideout and a cornerback in the NFL, some feel that the burden might take a toll on the player.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen has suggested that the team plans to use Hunter primarily as a wideout before helping him understand Jacksonville's defensive system.

