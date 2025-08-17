  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Travis Hunter playing today? Exploring Jaguars WR/CB's status for preseason game vs Saints

Is Travis Hunter playing today? Exploring Jaguars WR/CB's status for preseason game vs Saints

By Arnold
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:38 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter has been in the limelight since the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. The versatile star made his preseason debut in Jacksonville's 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Ad

Although Hunter didn't make much of an impact on offense and defense against the Steelers, many praised his desire to play in two positions. Amid the attention around Hunter, fans also want to know whether he will suit up for the Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Is Travis Hunter playing today vs. Saints?

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter- Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter- Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to reports, Travis Hunter might sit out the preseason game against the Saints on Sunday. The Jaguars wideout is listed as questionable on the team roster, amid an upper-body injury. Hunter also missed practice on Friday due to the injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier this week, Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed that his starters will take the field against the Saints. However, Jacksonville won't likely risk Hunter in its second preseason game and allow him to recover from his injury instead.

Hunter recorded two catches for 9 yards in his lone series as a wideout against the Steelers and later played two series as a cornerback. The Jaguars plan to use the player in offense and defense for the regular season.

Ad

Jacksonville will play its third and final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Hunter will play in that game.

How to watch Saints vs. Jaguars Week 2 preseason game?

The Saints vs. Jaguars preseason game will commence at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Here are the channels where fans can catch the game:

  • FOX 8 | Gray TV (WVUE FOX for locals in New Orleans)
  • CBS47 and Jaguars TV affiliates stations
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications