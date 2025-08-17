Is Travis Hunter playing today? Exploring Jaguars WR/CB's status for preseason game vs Saints

Travis Hunter has been in the limelight since the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. The versatile star made his preseason debut in Jacksonville's 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Although Hunter didn't make much of an impact on offense and defense against the Steelers, many praised his desire to play in two positions. Amid the attention around Hunter, fans also want to know whether he will suit up for the Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Is Travis Hunter playing today vs. Saints?

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter- Source: Getty

According to reports, Travis Hunter might sit out the preseason game against the Saints on Sunday. The Jaguars wideout is listed as questionable on the team roster, amid an upper-body injury. Hunter also missed practice on Friday due to the injury.

Earlier this week, Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed that his starters will take the field against the Saints. However, Jacksonville won't likely risk Hunter in its second preseason game and allow him to recover from his injury instead.

Hunter recorded two catches for 9 yards in his lone series as a wideout against the Steelers and later played two series as a cornerback. The Jaguars plan to use the player in offense and defense for the regular season.

Jacksonville will play its third and final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Hunter will play in that game.

How to watch Saints vs. Jaguars Week 2 preseason game?

The Saints vs. Jaguars preseason game will commence at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Here are the channels where fans can catch the game:

FOX 8 | Gray TV (WVUE FOX for locals in New Orleans)

CBS47 and Jaguars TV affiliates stations

