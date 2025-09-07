  • home icon
  Is Travis Hunter playing today vs the Panthers? Jaguars WR/CB's status revealed for Week 1 clash

Is Travis Hunter playing today vs the Panthers? Jaguars WR/CB's status revealed for Week 1 clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:02 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Is Travis Hunter playing today vs the Panthers? Jaguars WR/CB's status revealed for Week 1 clash

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter out of Colorado with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, along with their No. 5 pick, second and fourth-round picks in this year's draft, to climb up the draft board to acquire the two-way college superstar.

The Jaguars believed it was smart to pay a king's ransom to acquire Hunter, who was a standout wide receiver and cornerback while playing for Colorado and Jackson State in his collegiate career.

Here, we will find out if Hunter will play in Jacksonville's first game of the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Will Travis Hunter play on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers?

The Jacksonville Jaguars could look to manage Travis Hunter's involvement in the early stages of his first season in the NFL after he missed some time during training camp because of an upper-body injury. However, he is expected to start for the team against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at EverBank Stadium.

In fact, his NFL debut has been one of the league's most anticipated storylines going into Week 1, given the long-standing uncertainty surrounding his specific role.

The Jaguars worked to position Hunter to play primarily as a wide receiver and occasionally as a cornerback during training camp and offseason workouts, and it appears that's the type of role he'd take against the Panthers on Sunday.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning for Travis Hunter to be an 'every-down wide receiver and situational corner' in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers," ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Saturday.
Hunter also played on both defense and offense in his only preseason outing for the Jaguars against the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. He recorded two receptions on two targets for nine receiving yards in that game.

Travis Hunter showed last season that he is brilliant at both wide receiver and cornerback by hauling in 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in offense and adding 36 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended in defense. He used that special combination of abilities to win the Heisman Trophy in his last season at Colorado.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Panthers Week 1 game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers will face off in their first game of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium.

Chris Myers (play-by-play commentator), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) will call the game on FOX. Jen Hale will offer game analysis from the sidelines.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: YouTube TV, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

