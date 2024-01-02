Is Travis Kelce on the decline? Exploring Chiefs TE's stats ahead of NFL Playoffs

Travis Kelce is not just viewed by how he performs on the field but also off the field. The dating life of the Chiefs tight end has amplified the pressure and eyes on Patrick Mahomes' main target.

The Chiefs' hard-fought victory against the Cinncanti Bengals was enough to wrap up the AFC West and book them a home playoff game.

Kelce has 984 yards on the season and five receiving touchdowns. He missed the season's opening game, and it really took until early October for the tight end to explode with consecutive 100+ yard games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's pretty much no incentive for the Kansas City Chiefs to play their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers in week 18. LA just lost to Jarrett Stidham, who is in for Russell Wilson for the rest of the season.

Travis Kelce has had seven straight years breaking 1,000+ yards and will have to play vs the Chargers to reach the landmark again, Kelce has had at least nine touchdowns each season since 2020, but the Chiefs' offense struggles are well-documented, as Kelce has not been the same redzone monster in 2023.

Travis Kelce (1.548) is second all-time, behind Jerry Rice (2,245), in career playoff receiving yards. Kelce is also second, behind the greatest WR in playoff touchdowns, with 16 for the Chiefs TE. Kelce got the Chiefs' first score in the Super Bowl win against the Eagles in 2023 and also had a touchdown reception in the Super Bowl win against the 49ers in 2019.

Anybody ruling out the Chiefs from going to a second straight Super Bowl would just be silly. Everywhere you look at the Chiefs, there are bags of playoff experience, even the defense with several young players has a Super Bowl ring.

Expect Travis Kelce to return to his dangerous best in two weeks.

Travis Kelce is better than Rob Gronkowski in the playoffs

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce vs Rob Gronkowski looks like it's going to be a debate until the end of time. There have been many great tight ends in NFL history, but the playoff success of these two seems to have pushed them into the top-two. Gronk (1,389) yards is third-all-timem behind Kelce, in career playoff yards, and third also in receiving touchdowns.

There has been some tidings of Travis Kelce retiring after 2023, but we've seen Travis's brother Jason run it back for one more year a couple of times.

It has been a rare nightmare year for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, but with some improvements in 2024, you can bet your house that the offense will bounce back.

Gronk has four Super Bowl rings, while Kelce has two, with some time to spar. If the Chiefs become the true dynasty, expect Kelce to join Gronk with as many Super Bowl rings.