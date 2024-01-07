Is Travis Kelce playing against the Chargers? Latest on Chiefs TE's Week 18 availability

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are wrapping up their regular season against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. While head coach Andy Reid has made it clear we won't see many starters in this game, Kelce could still see the field. The All-Pro tight end is 16 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

Reid was asked by reporters about the status of Kelce for Week 18 against Los Angeles:

"No...Nothing finalized yet. We'll see how it all goes, how it works out."

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert will be starting in place of Patrick Mahomes in Week 18. Gabbert told Emily Bicks of Heavy Sports that he will do what it takes to help the star tight end reach the milestone:

"If he wants to play, he’ll play. If Coach Reid says have him rest, he’s gonna rest. Ultimately that’s on Coach Reid, but if we’re out there we’re going to do our damn best to get him 17 yards… [Kelce] may say it doesn’t mean anything, but it means something to the quarterback and for this organization for him to get 1,000 yards.”

The Kansas City Chiefs won their eighth consecutive AFC West division title last week. There is nothing much to play for concerning seeding come playoff time. Travis Kelce is also seven receptions short of getting 100 in back-to-back seasons.

He was limited in practice all week leading up to the game against Los Angeles with a neck injury. Fans will have to wait and see if they will see Kelce on the field (even for a drive or two) in Week 18.

Chiefs playoff picture: Who will Kansas City face in the NFL playoffs?

Kansas City is locked into the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will face one of three possible teams on Wild Card Weekend. According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins should they lose to the Buffalo Bills on SNF. A win by Miami will see them host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lastly, a Dolphins and Jaguars win sees the Houston Texans heading to Arrowhead Stadium.