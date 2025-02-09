Is Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl tonight? Exploring Chiefs TE's status vs Eagles

Travis Kelce has been one of the main contributors to the Kansas City Chiefs' emerging dynasty with Patrick Mahomes. The duo has helped them tow in three Super Bowl rings already and is seeking their fourth in just six years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

As the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, they are fortunate to have Kelce fully healthy and ready to go. He has no reported injuries ahead of the contest, so he will look to once again be a difference-maker on their quest for greatness.

Travis Kelce can overcome his disappointing 2024 NFL season in Super Bowl LIX

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce remains an important piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' potential success in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, despite his relative struggles this year. He is coming off of one of the least productive seasons of his entire career, including the fewest yards and touchdowns in any year since he has become their starting tight end.

He still recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns, which would be a massive season for just about any other tight end. However, it's well below his career averages of 1,105 yards and seven touchdowns per season as a starter over the last 11 years.

Kelce was also held to just two receptions for 19 yards in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills but exploded with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in the playoff game before.

The playoffs are where Kelce has been particularly dominant during his career with the Chiefs, including averaging seven receptions for 85 yards with 20 touchdowns in 24 games. If he can have a performance that represents his averages, it will go a long way in the Chiefs potentially defeating the Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years.

Travis Kelce is seeking NFL records in the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce trails Jerry Rice by just two receptions for the most by any player ever in the Super Bowl. Just three receptions would move him into the solo all-time lead in this category, where he is already the career leader among tight ends in the big game.

He can also set the record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in Super Bowl history, as he currently trails Rob Gronkowski by just 14 yards. Kelce can further cement his legacy as arguably the best tight end in NFL history this year when the Chiefs square off against the Eagles.

