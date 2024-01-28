Is Travis Kelce playing today? Chiefs TE's status explored for AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game today. The Chiefs have made their sixth straight AFC Championship Game after wins over the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in the Divisional Round and Wildcard Round respectively.

Throughout the season the Chiefs offense was doubted by the critics but so far in the playoffs they have shown up and played well. They have scored 27 and 26 points in their last two games respectively and are ready to face the best defense in football today.

However, for them to win this game, they need all their star players at their best. Will Travis Kelce play today against the Ravens? Let's explore his status.

Will Travis Kelce play today against the Ravens?

Travis Kelce is fully healthy and will play against the Baltimore Ravens today. The Chiefs tight end has only missed two games this season, i.e., in Week 1 and Week 18.

He hyperextended his knee before the start of the season and due to it missed the opening game against the Detroit Lions. In Week 18, the Chiefs rested most of their starters and Kelce also opted to not play in that game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce is coming off a great game against the Bills in which he scored two touchdowns and had five receptions for 75 yards. So far in his career, the two-time Super Bowl champion has played five games against the Ravens and in those games has recorded 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets.

What time and channel is the Chiefs vs Ravens game on today?

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played at the M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. It is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

The game will air on CBS. However, people can also stream the Chiefs-Ravens game on services like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Paramount+, and fuboTV. Fans around the world can stream the game with on DAZN if they have bought league pass for the season.