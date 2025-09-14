Is Travis Kelce playing today vs. the Eagles in Week 2? Chiefs TE's status revealed for Super Bowl rematch

Travis Kelce only had two receptions in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the LA Chargers. With those two catches, he now has 1,006 regular season receptions, good for 14th in NFL history.Kelce will aim to close in on the top 10 when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.Kelce and his team are looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss in February.Will Travis Kelce play in Week 2 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles?Travis Kelce is available to play in Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Xavier Worthy, Trey Smith, Nick Bolton, Hollywood Brown, Omarr Norman-Lott and Jawaan Taylor were among the key players the Chiefs listed as injured. Kelce was not on the injury report throughout the week.He was part of a lot of social media discussions following his collision with Worthy during the Week 1 game against the LA Chargers. Since then, he has voiced his displeasure with the situation, especially as Worthy is still recovering from the shoulder injury.Worthy's absence is a major blow to a Chiefs offense that is already dealing with a lot of uncertainty after the 27-21 Week 1 loss. The team is hoping Kelce steps up to help its chances on offense.How to watch the Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 2 game?The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 2. Patrick Mahomes was solid in the season opener, recording 258 passing yards, 57 running yards and two touchdowns.Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles started their season with a 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.The Chiefs and Eagles have won the last two Super Bowls. Their clash on Sunday has been the most anticipated game of the week.Here are the details on how to watch the matchup, including TV and streaming information.Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ETLocation: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriTV: FOXAnnouncers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom RinaldiReferee: Alex KempLive Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+