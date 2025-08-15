Is Travis Kelce playing tonight? Chiefs TE's status explored for preseason game vs Seahawks

Travis Kelce played briefly in the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The superstar tight end took part in just three snaps in the first quarter, and he didn't catch a pass as the Chiefs lost 20-17.

Now, fans are eager to learn whether Kelce will play in Kansas City's second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Is Chiefs TE Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. Seahawks?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce is not expected to play in the Chiefs' preseason game against the Seahawks on Friday night. The tight end is active but expected to be rested.

“There’s a chance I sit a couple of the starters or at least be short with them,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the Chiefs' training camp practice on Wednesday. “We want to make sure we get a good look at these young guys, so we’ll just see how it all rolls going forward.”

Kelce has been one of the most important offensive players for the Chiefs since they drafted him in 2013. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past 10 seasons and helped them win three Super Bowls.

The Chiefs will conclude their preseason against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22. It's likely that Kelce might not play in that game either, or play just a few snaps, since Kansas City would want its star TE healthy for the regular season.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks preseason game?

The Chiefs vs. Seahawks preseason game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. Here are the different channels on which you can watch the game in Washington:

KING NBC 5 (Seattle)

KAYU FOX 28 (Spokane)

KCYU FOX 41 (Yakima)

KFFX FOX 11 (Tri-Cities)

Locals in Kansas City can watch the game on KSHB 41, where Ari Wolfe will handle the play-by-play, while Trent Green will provide the analysis. Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen will report from the sidelines.

