Is Travis Kelce playing tonight? Chiefs TE's status explored for preseason opener vs Cardinals

Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. The tight end is entering the final year of his current deal with the Chiefs in the 2025 season.
Nonetheless, Kelce is expected to play another important role for Kansas City in the upcoming season. Some also want to know whether he will play in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.
Is Chiefs TE Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. Cardinals?
As things stand, Travis Kelce is expected to play in the Week 1 preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday. The tight end, along with a few other of Kansas City's starters will take the field to get some game time before the regular season.
On Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that his starters will play against Arizona.
“I’m gonna play everybody,” Reid said. “All those young guys, I’d love to see how they compete. The higher draft picks are gonna be in there (against) a little bit better competition, so I want to see how they handle that.”
It's likely that Kelce and the other Chiefs starters will be on limited reps against the Cardinals, since Reid will want his players fit and firing in the regular season.
Kansas City willl play its second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15 and its third preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22.
It will be interesting to see if Kelce will play in the other two preseason games as well.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game?
The Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The contest will be broadcast locally on NBC (channel 5) in Phoenix and CBS (channel 41) in Kansas City.
Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game:
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 9
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC (channel 5) in Phoenix and CBS (channel 41) in Kansas City
