  Is Travis Kelce playing tonight? Chiefs TE's status explored for preseason opener vs Cardinals

Is Travis Kelce playing tonight? Chiefs TE's status explored for preseason opener vs Cardinals

By Arnold
Modified Aug 09, 2025 15:52 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. The tight end is entering the final year of his current deal with the Chiefs in the 2025 season.

Nonetheless, Kelce is expected to play another important role for Kansas City in the upcoming season. Some also want to know whether he will play in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Is Chiefs TE Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. Cardinals?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Travis Kelce is expected to play in the Week 1 preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday. The tight end, along with a few other of Kansas City's starters will take the field to get some game time before the regular season.

On Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that his starters will play against Arizona.

“I’m gonna play everybody,” Reid said. “All those young guys, I’d love to see how they compete. The higher draft picks are gonna be in there (against) a little bit better competition, so I want to see how they handle that.”

It's likely that Kelce and the other Chiefs starters will be on limited reps against the Cardinals, since Reid will want his players fit and firing in the regular season.

Kansas City willl play its second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15 and its third preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22.

It will be interesting to see if Kelce will play in the other two preseason games as well.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game?

The Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The contest will be broadcast locally on NBC (channel 5) in Phoenix and CBS (channel 41) in Kansas City.

Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Cardinals preseason game:

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 9
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC (channel 5) in Phoenix and CBS (channel 41) in Kansas City
Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

