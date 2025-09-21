Is Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. the Giants? Chiefs TE's status revealed for Week 3 SNF showdown

Although Travis Kelce hasn't been particularly impressive this season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was decent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, hauling in four receptions for 61 yards. Kelce will try to capitalize on his solid Week 2 performance in a crucial game against the New York Giants this Sunday.The Chiefs have lost both of their first two games of the season for the first time in over 10 years. If they don't want their chances of making the playoffs to continue to fade, they will need to overcome the winless Giants in Week 3 to record their first victory.Will Travis Kelce play in Week 3 SNF vs. the New York Giants?Travis Kelce is fully healthy and will play for the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football against the Giants.In the Chiefs' 20-17 defeat to the Eagles in Week 2, Kelce dropped a throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the last minutes of the game. Eagles safety rookie Andrew Mukuba immediately picked up the ball as it popped out of the TE's hands, thereby ending any chance the Chiefs had of taking the lead.The seasoned tight end has since accepted full responsibility for the error and promised to make amends going forward.&quot;The ball was where it needed to be when it needed to be there,&quot; Kelce said on the New Heights podcast during the week. &quot;I just gotta be able to get my head around right now so that I don’t put myself in a position to let the ball surprise me like that.&quot;Kelce will receive more attention going into the Week 3 game since he has an opportunity to get one step closer to breaking the Chiefs' overall touchdown record. Priest Holmes, a former running back who played for the team from 2001 to 2007, currently holds the record with 83 touchdowns.Kelce has accounted for 81 total touchdowns for the Chiefs going into Sunday Night Football. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, he will get to equal the record if he can manage two scores on Sunday night.How to watch the Chiefs vs. Giants Week 3 SNF game?NFL action in Week 3 will continue with the Chiefs facing the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast live on NBC.The game will also be available for streaming on Peacock, FuboTV, and NFL+.Game info:Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ETLocation: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyTV: NBCAnnouncers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: FuboTV, Peacock