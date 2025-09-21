  • home icon
  Is Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. the Giants? Chiefs TE's status revealed for Week 3 SNF showdown

Is Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. the Giants? Chiefs TE's status revealed for Week 3 SNF showdown

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 21, 2025 19:17 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. the Giants? Chiefs TE's status revealed for Week 3 SNF showdown

Although Travis Kelce hasn't been particularly impressive this season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was decent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, hauling in four receptions for 61 yards. Kelce will try to capitalize on his solid Week 2 performance in a crucial game against the New York Giants this Sunday.

The Chiefs have lost both of their first two games of the season for the first time in over 10 years. If they don't want their chances of making the playoffs to continue to fade, they will need to overcome the winless Giants in Week 3 to record their first victory.

Will Travis Kelce play in Week 3 SNF vs. the New York Giants?

Travis Kelce is fully healthy and will play for the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football against the Giants.

In the Chiefs' 20-17 defeat to the Eagles in Week 2, Kelce dropped a throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the last minutes of the game. Eagles safety rookie Andrew Mukuba immediately picked up the ball as it popped out of the TE's hands, thereby ending any chance the Chiefs had of taking the lead.

The seasoned tight end has since accepted full responsibility for the error and promised to make amends going forward.

"The ball was where it needed to be when it needed to be there," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast during the week. "I just gotta be able to get my head around right now so that I don’t put myself in a position to let the ball surprise me like that."
Kelce will receive more attention going into the Week 3 game since he has an opportunity to get one step closer to breaking the Chiefs' overall touchdown record. Priest Holmes, a former running back who played for the team from 2001 to 2007, currently holds the record with 83 touchdowns.

Kelce has accounted for 81 total touchdowns for the Chiefs going into Sunday Night Football. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, he will get to equal the record if he can manage two scores on Sunday night.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Giants Week 3 SNF game?

NFL action in Week 3 will continue with the Chiefs facing the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast live on NBC.

The game will also be available for streaming on Peacock, FuboTV, and NFL+.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Peacock

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

