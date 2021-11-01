Is Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. Giants in Week 8?

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a rough season, but superstar tight end Travis Kelce is putting together another strong campaign.

In a season of bizarre inconsistency for the Chiefs, Kelce has been as assured as ever. Through seven games, the tight end has 45 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns.

He's caught at least five catches for 50 yards in all but one game this season.

PFF KC Chiefs @PFF_Chiefs Travis Kelce is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL ⭐



🔴 87.6 Receiving Grade (2nd among TEs, min 100 snaps)

🔴 45 catches (1st)

🔴 533 yards (1st) Travis Kelce is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL ⭐🔴 87.6 Receiving Grade (2nd among TEs, min 100 snaps)🔴 45 catches (1st)🔴 533 yards (1st) https://t.co/ySGIg8SDB5

Kelce has been Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' security blanket since he became the team's starting quarterback. The veteran's ability to find pockets of space in the middle of the field and eat up yards after a catch has been key to the Chiefs' success.

Given his importance to the Chiefs' offense, his appearance on their injury list earlier in the week surely sent some jitters down their fans' spines. Will Kelce be available for the Chiefs' Week 8 clash?

Travis Kelce will play in Week 8 against the Giants

Despite a lingering neck issue, Travis Kelce will play Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

The news is a big relief for Chiefs fans and perhaps more for Patrick Mahomes, who's been struggling uncharacteristically this season. Mahomes hasn't had much trouble with turnovers so far in his career, but this season, the Chiefs quarterback has already tossed nine interceptions this season.

That's one more than any other quarterback in the league.

The Chiefs' ball security has been a big concern for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Kansas City leads the league in giveaways with 17.

Is the Monday Night Football game vs. Giants a must-win for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs are 3-4 and trail division leaders the Las Vegas Raiders by two games. A victory today is imperative for the Chiefs as it will not only see them improve to .500, but keep them within an arm's length of the division lead.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A defeat today could be fatal to their chances of winning the division. It's a huge game for the Chiefs and they simply cannot afford another drab offensive display like the one against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Edited by LeRon Haire