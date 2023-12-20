Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Jaguars QB’s status explored for Week 16

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are licking their wounds after their 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but Lawrence, in particular, is taking things a little bit worse.

Against the Ravens, it was reported that Lawrence suffered a concussion, and that, of course, placed him in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Given how seriously the league takes concussion, many think it is a long shot that he will return to the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Jaguars in the mix for a playoff spot as they currently lead the division, having Lawrence on the field will be hugely beneficial.

Trevor Lawrence update ahead of Week 16

For most players who enter the concussion protocol, it usually means that they will miss at least one week as the league looks to try and protect players who have had a head injury.

While giving an update on Lawrence on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that beating the concussion protocol is tough.

“Most don’t make it through [concussion protocol] in one week, some have, but most don’t."

So Lawrence's availability for the game against the Buccaneers is up in the air and with the AFC South as tight as it has ever been, the Jaguars might be in a tough spot if Lawrence can't go on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced during his news conference that the QB remains in concussion protocol.

“Still in the protocol,” Pederson said via NFL.com. “Progressing well, but we have to follow the steps; we can’t skip anything.”

Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars have a slender lead in AFC South

Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars

If the Jaguars want to repeat as AFC South division champions, they will have to win out, as the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans have the same record as the Jaguars (8-6).

So, having a healthy Lawrence gives Jacksonville its best chance to win out as the Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans remain on the schedule.

There is a real chance that the division could come down to Week 17 with the Jaguars at Tennessee, but Jacksonville would like to have it wrapped up by then.

The Texans have the Cleveland Browns, Titans, and then the Colts left on their schedule, while the Colts play the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and finish with the Texans.

So, it looks like Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have the "easiest" path to winning the division, but if Lawrence can't play Sunday and the Jaguars lose, things could get rather sticky.