Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Latest update on Jaguars QB for Week 14 vs Browns

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting hurt in Week 13, everyone wants to know if he will be able to take the field against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

In addition to losing to the Cincinnati Bengals unexpectedly on Monday night, the Jaguars also have to make up for the loss of Lawrence due to an ankle injury.

Given how well the quarterback has performed in 2023, the news of his injury must be worrying the team's fan base. Since his rookie season, Lawrence has made great progress, and Jacksonville is poised to make the playoffs for the second time in a row.

The Jaguars declared following the Monday Night Football game that their starting quarterback had a high-ankle sprain, but they did not specify for how long he will be sidelined.

The status of T-Law for Week 14 will be decided shortly before the game, according to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. So, he's currently questionable for the tie.

The quarterback is working hard to get back for the game against the Browns. But with the postseason approaching, the Jaguars may want to exercise caution and not rush him back.

Despite not having clinched a postseason spot yet, Jacksonville's 8-4 record suggests that they should be able to do it very soon.

What happened to Trevor Lawrence? Week 14 update on Jaguars QB

During the Week 13 Prime Time game between the Jaguars and the Bengals, Walker Little, a left tackle for Jacksonville, tripped over Lawrence's ankle. He was attempting to tackle Trey Hendrickson of Cincinnati.

Following the incident, Trevor Lawrence fell onto the turf while clearly in pain. He tried to stand up and leave the field on his own, but fell back to the ground. The staff members then helped him go off the field.

What time and channel is the Jaguars game on?

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 matchup is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) will be calling the action.

Fans can stream NFL games on FuboTV, which provides a free trial to new customers, if they are unable to watch the game on CBS. Viewers may watch NFL regular season and postseason games on a number of sports channels that are accessible through the platform.

All the information you need to watch the game is below:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV, SlingTV