Is Trey Benson playing tonight? Cardinals RB's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs Seahawks

Running back Trey Benson had a dismal rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals after being taken with a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he still displayed flashes of brilliance. Benson had 350 total yards, a touchdown, and six receptions from 69 touches in the 13 games he played last season.This season, Benson has performed well in his three games as James Conner's backup, amassing 125 yards off 21 rushes. He has also shown an improvement in the passing game with eight catches for 45 yards.Let's see whether Benson will play tonight as the Cardinals begin Week 4 NFL action at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.Will Trey Benson play on TNF vs. the Seattle Seahawks?Trey Benson will officially start for the Arizona Cardinals for the first time in the 2025 season on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.James Conner, the lead back for Arizona, has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Benson will now continue as the Cardinals' starter for the rest of the 2025 campaign.It won't be an easy game for Benson on the ground because the Seahawks have a strong rushing defense, having given up an average of 90 yards per game this season, which is the seventh-fewest in the league.That said, opposing running backs have found joy in the passing game against the Hawks this season. Starting rushers have accumulated 173 receiving yards against them in three weeks. In light of this, Benson might also have a big performance in the passing game.Emari Demercado is expected to eat into Benson's workload, although the second-year RB should still receive more than 20 touches as a pass-catcher and runner against Seattle.How to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 TNF game?The Cardinals and Seahawks will face off in a divisional game on Thursday night football at State Farm Stadium to kick off NFL action in Week 4.The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Amazon Prime, which exclusively holds the rights to broadcast the NFL's Thursday Night Football package, will air the primetime game.Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, Kirk Herbstreit will provide game analysis, and Kaylee Hartung will provide sideline reporting for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks game.Game info:Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 25Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaTV: Amazon Prime VideoAnnouncers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee HartungLive Streaming: FuboTV