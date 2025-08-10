Is Trey Lance playing today? Chargers QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Saints

Trey Lance has been in the spotlight for the LA Chargers heading into the 2025 season. The quarterback is expected to serve as one of the backups to Justin Herbert.

Ad

Although Lance might have to wait before he sees some action in the regular season, some are eager to learn whether he will play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Is Chargers QB Trey Lance playing tonight vs. Saints?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Trey Lance - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, Trey Lance is expected to play against the Saints in their preseason game on Sunday. The quarterback will not start, but could get some reps later in the game.

Ad

Trending

Earlier in the week, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said that Taylor Heinicke will start as the team's quarterback for the game against New Orleans. Lance is expected to replace him later in the game.

Notably, Lance started in the Chargers' Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions on July 31, leading LA to a dominant 34-7 win. The QB completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns.

Lance signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Chargers this offseason. He began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, when they took him with the No. 3 pick in the draft. The QB also spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

The preseason will give Lance the opportunity to confirm his place as the Chargers' QB2 for the upcoming season.

The Chargers will also play the LA Rams in a preseason game on Aug. 16 and the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 23.

How to watch Chargers vs. Saints preseason game?

The Chargers vs Saints preseason game will commence at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. The contest will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

The Chargers vs. Saints preseason clash will be broadcast live on FOX 8/Gray TV or NFL Network. The contest will also be live-streamed on NFL+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.