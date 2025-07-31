  • home icon
  Is Trey Lance playing today? Exploring Chargers QB's status for the Hall of Fame game versus the Lions

Is Trey Lance playing today? Exploring Chargers QB's status for the Hall of Fame game versus the Lions

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:48 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Is Trey Lance playing today? Exploring Chargers QB's status for the Hall of Fame game versus the Lions

Trey Lance and the LA Chargers will face the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. It'll mark the start of the NFL preseason.

Lance joined the Bolts this offseason in an attempt to rejuvinate his career following a poor start, agreeing to a one-year $6 million contract. The former first-round pick will get an opportunity to make an impression on Thursday.

Lance will start against Detroit at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, according to LA coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday.

The quarterback has been getting regular reps with the Chargers' second-team offense since last week. However, Thursday's matchup would give his coaches a more concrete and measurable assessment of his preparedness ahead of a new season. If Lance performs well, he could challenge Taylor Heinicke for the QB2 role behind Justin Herbert .

Harbaugh said he does not expect Heinicke to play on Thursday. The veteran quarterback will only serve as an emergency third-string signal-caller behind Lance and undrafted free agent rookie D.J. Uiagalelei.

Lance will start and play through the third quarter, and will be replaced by Uiagalelei, who will finish the game.

Trey Lance will start the Hall of Fame game after a strong camp performance

Trey Lance's NFL career had an unimpressive start. The San Francisco 49ers traded multiple first-round picks to move up the draft and choose him at No. 3 in 2021. However, the quarterback failed to live up to expectations.

Lance aims to get back on track with his third NFL team. He also wants to leave a good first impression on his new coaches in the Chargers' camp.

Jim Harbaugh explained his decision to start Lance for Thursday's NFL Hall of Fame game, citing his impressive camp performance.

"He's had a heck of a camp. I just want to get Trey Lance game experience," Harbaugh said on Tuesday. "With his career and then in college, he doesn't have as much as most guys."

Lance needs to perform well in the game to show that he is worthy of being on an NFL roster. If he does, the team may give him a bigger role in other preseason matchups.

