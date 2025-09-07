  • home icon
  Is Trey McBride playing today vs the Saints? Cardinals TE's status revealed for Week 1 game 

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 07, 2025 13:58 GMT
NFL: Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
Trey McBride, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after recording career-high totals of 111 catches and 1,146 yards, inked a new four-year contract worth $76 million with the Arizona Cardinals in April. The total value of the contract is the highest-ever for a tight end in NFL history.

Selected 55th in the 2022 NFL draft, McBride has improved steadily and is hoping to make even more progress this season. Let's find out if the still-developing tight end will be available when the Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday afternoon to begin their 2025 season.

Will Trey McBride play on Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints?

Trey McBride is not currently dealing with any physical issues and is expected to start in Week 1.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cardinals' exciting pass-catcher reportedly suffered "nicks and bruises" in the early days of training camp, though the details were kept under wraps. He was able to go past it soon enough, as he made one appearance for the team during the 2025 preseason.

McBride made his only preseason action in the Cardinals' opening exhibition game against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching one pass for 21 yards in that game. The Cardinals monitored McBride's preseason playing time to lower injury risk and guarantee his readiness for the regular season.

The 25-year-old tight end finished fourth in the NFL in receptions and eighth in targets in 2024, proving to be Kyler Murray's most reliable receiver in the offense. He will maintain his strong run of play this year, beginning on Sunday when the team travels to New Orleans to face the Saints.

How to watch the Cardinals vs. Saints Week 1 game?

The NFL's first week schedule includes a game between the Cardinals and Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals finished 8-9 last season, a little better than the Saints, who finished 5-12.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Logan Ryan (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

