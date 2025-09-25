Is Trey McBride playing tonight? Cardinals TE's status revealed for Week 4 TNF vs Seahawks

Trey McBride is one of Kyler Murray's favorite targets among the Arizona Cardinals' pass-catchers. The Pro Bowl tight end established himself as one of the best players at his position, and Cardinals fans will expect more of the same in the current campaign.With the Cardinals welcoming the Seahawks to the State Farm Stadium, let's look at McBride's availability for the game.Is Trey McBride playing tonight?Yes, Trey McBride is playing against the Seattle Seahawks barring any pregame injury setback. McBride was not listed on the injury report at any point in the lead-up to the game.McBride has been ever-present for the Cardinals since he was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft. He played 16 games in 2022, 17 in 2023 and 16 in 2024. He has featured in all three games in the current campaign.Meanwhile, McBride's teammate, Zay Jones, is dealing with a concussion, and is ruled out. Moreover, cornerback Will Johnson is listed as doubtful as he is dealing with a groin issue and has missed every practice session this week. The Cardinals will likely use Elijah Jones in a starting capacity if Johnson is unable to get the all-clear for the matchup.How has Trey McBride performed this season?Trey McBride has been a model of consistency for the Cardinals this season, amassing a stat line of 17 catches, 182 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games. He ranks in the top 25 among tight ends in both catches and receiving yards.McBride has recorded 29 catches and 265 receiving yards in 2022, 81 catches and 825 receiving yards in 2023, and 111 catches and 111 receiving yards in 2024. Fans will hope that he can make a similar improvement come the end of the current campaign.The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2021, but they'll fancy their chances in 2025. Jonathan Gannon’s side has a stacked offense and solid defense. A win tonight will give them a 3-1 record.