Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Dolphins QB's status explored for Week 11 game vs. Raiders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had several concussions in his NFL career. The most recent one occurred in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

Four games after suffering the head injury, the 26-year-old signal-caller returned from the injured reserve in Week 8. He has started all three of the Dolphins' games since his comeback.

Next up for Tua Tagovailoa and the Fins is a home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon for their Week 11 schedule.

Exploring Tua Tagovailoa's availability status for Week 11

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 since he hasn't been listed on the Miami Dolphins' injury report all week.

After the Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, the fifth-year quarterback was under fire for putting his health at risk once more while attempting to tackle linebacker Christian Rozeboom.

After throwing an interception, Tagovailoa dove low and tackled Rozeboom head-first, causing the Rams defender's knee to strike his helmet. Luckily for him, he didn't get hurt from the careless tackle, and he played the rest of the game.

The Alabama standout will be making his fourth consecutive start since coming back from a five-week injury layoff against the Raiders this Sunday. Since he returned to the field, he has completed 73 of his 94 throws for 672 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Even though supporters are still skeptical, the Dolphins appear to be performing well enough right now to believe they have a genuine chance of making a strong run to finally secure a postseason berth, particularly with Tua Tagovailoa back to his best and the other important members of Miami's offense healthy.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 11?

The Miami Dolphins have had a wild campaign so far, but after overcoming the Los Angeles Rams 23–15 on Monday night, they should feel considerably more confident going into Sunday's home meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders, meanwhile, will try to capitalize following their Week 10 bye week. The team is on a five-game losing streak, and its hopes of making the playoffs is as good as nonexistent, but it can play spoilers for a Miami side that is dreaming again after its Week 10 win.

All the information you need to watch the battle between the two AFC teams is provided below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. EST

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Jay Feely (color analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV, Sling TV

