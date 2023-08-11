Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Update on Dolphins QB ahead of Miami’s 2023 NFL preseason opener 

Tua Tagovailoa had quite a torrid spell with injuries during the 2022 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins quarterback spent a long period on the sidelines last year with multiple concussions, costing him appearances in the NFL playoffs.

In an interview in December last year, Tagovailoa said that he even considered retirement due to the potentially life-threatening injuries that he sustained. However, the 25-year-old has returned to his Miami-based franchise with a fresh mindset heading into the 2023 NFL preseason.

The Dolphins begin their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 11. The game is set to commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Although Tua Tagovailoa is fit and available, the quarterback will not play in tonight's game against the Falcons.

This offseason, the Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option of Tagovailoa's contract. It appears that Miami is putting its faith in the signal caller for the upcoming season.

Who is Tua Tagovailoa's backup?

The Dolphins will split reps with Skylar Thompson and Mike White for Friday's preseason game against Atlanta. This will give the franchise a good opportunity to decide on the candidate who will be Tagovailoa's backup.

Tua Tagovailoa's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Tua Tagovailoa racked up 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns on 259 passes for the Miami Dolphins last season. His stats were impressive given that he featured in only 13 regular season games due to injury.

The Dolphins will be relying on Tagovailoa's offensive prowess to guide them into the postseason for the 2023 campaign. However, the signal-caller has urged for more protection from his offensive line to help him on the field.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Tagovoiloa said that he began learning the principles of jiu-jitsu to focus on safe falling techniques. He said:

"I want to get better at everything that I can do to help the team win games, and I know the biggest one is my health, staying out on the field. And so looking at the film, I was able to watch that with my jiu-jitsu coach, and we were able to kind of relive the scenario in how I got tackled, how I fell."

It will be interesting to see how Tagovailoa fares in the NFL preseason following a rather tumultuous campaign last year.