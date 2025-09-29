  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 29, 2025 16:52 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today vs. the Jets? Dolphins QB’s status revealed for Week 4 clash (image credit: IMAGN)

The Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins could become the third team to lose their first four games this season, along with the Saints and Titans. The Dolphins will be in action on Monday against another winless team, the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa has not performed as well as many expected. The former Alabama quarterback has a 69.7% pass completion rate for 575 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His average of 191.7 yards per game is the lowest since 2020, when he was a rookie.

The other players in the once-explosive Miami offense have also been mediocre at best. However, Monday's game versus the Jets will give the Dolphins the chance to turn things around.

Will Tua Tagovailoa play on MNF vs. the New York Jets?

Tua Tagovailoa will be active for the struggling Miami Dolphins for the Week 4 game versus the New York Jets. The quarterback doesn't have any injury concerns and is set to start his fourth game of the year.

Tagovailoa accepted responsibility and took the blame for the Dolphins' offensive difficulties this season.

"I'm not playing up to the standard that I've played in years past, and knowing the standard that I can play to," Tagovailoa told reporters on Thursday. "It starts with me. Offensively, I have to get our offense going, and the defense has to feed off that. I wouldn't say I've been playing my best football yet."
Tagovailoa generated less than 150 passing yards in two of the first three games and threw four interceptions, tied for second-most in the NFL. He is one of three quarterbacks, along with Joe Flacco and Trevor Lawrence, who have an interception in each of their first three games.

Tagovailoa, who signed a four-year $212 million contract with the team in July 2024, will have another chance to prove that he deserves that extension. The Jets defense, which has given up 31 points per game this season, could be the answer to bringing Miami's offense back to life.

How to watch the Jets vs. the Dolphins Week 4 MNF game?

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are both winless heading into their AFC East game on Monday.

Tua Tagovailoa is undefeated in the six games he has played against the Jets in his career. He will look to get his team over the line again to improve his record to 7-0 against them.

The Miami-New York matchup will be held at Hard Rock Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and will be available to stream on NFL+ and FuboTV.

Game details:

Date and Time: 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager, Katie George

Live Streaming: NFL+

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
