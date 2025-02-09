Is Tubi showing Super Bowl LIX? Full streaming details for Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl LIX is the last major event in the 2024/25 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl crown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of the big game, let's examine whether Tubi will broadcast the big game.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Tubi showing Super Bowl LIX?

Yes, Tubi is showing Super Bowl LIX. Tubi is a Fox-owned streaming service, so it'll have exclusive access to the biggest game in American football.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fox Sports will broadcast the game, with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt commentating on the crucial matchup. The game will be broadcast via Fox, Fox Deportes and Tubi at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know about the big game:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: Tubi

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Expand Tweet

Will Tubi air 2025 Super Bowl commercials?

Yes, Tubi will air the 2025 Super Bowl commercials. According to Yahoo Sports, every standard Super Bowl commercial will be available via the Tubi broadcast. Furthermore, Tubi has prepared it for airing during the game.

However, it's important to note that the feed won't have the capacity for pause or rewind functionality. Hence, subscribers eager to watch the commercials must do so in real time.

Super Bowl LIX will see the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to become the first team in the modern era to win three consecutive Super Bowl games. In their way, there will be a Philadelphia Eagles side eager for revenge after suffering defeat in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs will be led by Patrick Mahomes and coached by Andy Reid in the big game. The Chiefs secured their spot in the big game by defeating the Houston Texans in the divisional round game and the Buffalo Bills in a keenly contested AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

In their way is a Saquon Barkley-inspired Eagles side coached by Nick Sirianni. The Eagles saved their spot in Super Bowl LIX by beating the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and the Washington Commanders in a blowout fashion in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs and Eagles will be motivated to come out victorious in this year's big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.