Is Tyler Lockett playing today? Seahawks WR’s Week 11 status explored

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is officially questionable to suit up against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 11 due to his ongoing hamstring problem, which has affected him since Week 7.

Lockett has been a fixture on the Seahawks' injury report for the past several weeks, and missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This is because the team is obviously safeguarding one of its top offensive players.

Let's examine Tyler Lockett's chances of playing in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Despite missing practice, Tyler Lockett is expected to start today against the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, stated during the week that Lockett is a "day-to-day" proposition, failing to rule out the nine-year veteran.

"He ran today though,” Carroll told reporters on Friday. “He worked out and did all that with the trainers, but we didn't run him in practice. He's going to run tomorrow as well. Right now it's a day-to-day proposition.”

Lockett is an experienced professional who doesn't always need to practice before games. So the verdict to play him when the Seahawks play the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

On the other hand, there may be questions regarding Lockett's potential level of play against the Rams. In Week 8, he had a DNP designation on Wednesday and Thursday before practicing completely on Friday. He may play a smaller part in the Seahawks' offense on Sunday.

If Lockett is restricted in any way, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba may need to take on some more targets.

With two touchdowns in his last three games for Seattle, Lockett has increased his season touchdowns to four despite a bothersome hamstring issue. He has appeared in nine games this season, hauling in 46 receptions for 494 yards.