Is Tyler Shough playing today? Saints QB's status explored for preseason game vs Jaguars

Tyler Shough has been in the spotlight since the New Orleans Saints took him with the No. 40 pick in this year's NFL draft. The quarterback made his preseason debut for the team in the 27-13 defeat to the LA Chargers last week.
Now, fans want to know if Shough will play in New Orleans' Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Is Saints QB Tyler Shough playing today vs. Jaguars?
Tyler Shough is expected to start against the Jaguars on Sunday. The quarterback is active on the Saints roster and will lead the team's offense in the second preseason game.
Saints coach Kellan Moore announced that Shough will start against Jacksonville after the team's walk-through practice on Saturday.
Shough completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his preseason debut against the Chargers. He also rushed for three yards on one carry and was sacked twice.
After the game, Shough said he was dealing with a bruised knee.
“I just landed on it – It’s just a bruise,” Shough said.
Shough had his knee wrapped after the game, but it appears that he is ready to play against the Jaguars. It will be interesting to see how many reps the QB gets on Sunday.
Shough is competing with Spencer Rattler for the QB1 role in the 2025 season. The rookie will want to do his best in the preseason to potentially get the nod over Rattler.
How to watch Saints vs. Jaguars preseason game?
The Saints vs. Jaguars preseason game on Sunday will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Here's a look at the channels where you can catch the contest:
- FOX 8 | Gray TV (WVUE FOX for locals in New Orleans)
- CBS47 and Jaguars TV affiliates stations
