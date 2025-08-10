Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins WR's status explored for preseason opener vs Bears

Tyreek Hill is a perennial Pro Bowler and one of the most exciting wide receivers of his generation. Hill is the primary pass catcher for the Miami Dolphins, and he'll be catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa in the 2025 campaign. So, with Hill preparing for Year 10, let's examine Hill's status for today's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight?

Tyreek Hill is not playing in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears as he is dealing with an oblique injury.

According to The Fantasy Footballers, Hill was absent from Wednesday's training session. He was present on Thursday and Friday but wasn't in pads on either day. So, there's little to no chance of Hill playing in today's game.

Hill played through injuries last season, and the Miami Dolphins will look to monitor the oblique injury ahead of the regular season opener. The franchise is looking to get back into the playoff picture after a forgettable 2024 season.

How did Tyreek Hill perform in 2025?

Tyreek Hill had a decent but unspectacular 2024 season. Hill is a perennial 1,000-yard receiver, but he struggled to reach such high standards in 2024.

Hill posted a stat line of 81 receptions, 959 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 17 games. It was the first time since the 2020 season that Hill recorded fewer than 100 receptions in a season. Plus, it was the first time since the 2019 season that he posted less than 1,000 receiving yards.

So, it wasn't a surprise when Hill missed out on the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. It ended a run of eight straight Pro Bowl appearances since entering the NFL. Hill wasn't happy with how the season went, and he indicated his desire to leave the franchise. However, it appears he'll remain with the franchise for at least one more season after clearing it up with his head coach.

The Dolphins will look to perform significantly better in the 2025 campaign. They have preseason games against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts to navigate before the start of the regular season.

