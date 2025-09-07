Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Colts

Tyreek Hill is set to play an important role for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season. The superstar wideout had an eventful offseason, which ended in Hill losing his captaincy role with the franchise.
Ahead of the Dolphins' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, fans want to know if Hill will suit up for the Week 1 game.
Is Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill playing today vs. Colts?
Barring any late injury or setback, Tyreek Hill is expected to suit up for the Dolphins in their Week 1 clash against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The wideout is listed as active on the team roster.
Hill was on Miami's injury report during the week. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to oblique and calf injuries. However, Hill was a full participant in Friday's practice.
All signs point toward Hill starting against Indy on Sunday.
Hill is a key player on the Dolphins' offense. The WR should link up well with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1.
Here's a look at Hill's game log from the 2024 season with the Dolphins:
- Week 1 vs. Jaguars: 12 TAR, 7 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD
- Week 2 vs. Bills: 6 TAR, 3 REC, 24 YDS, 0 TD, 1 CAR, 12 YDS
- Week 3 at Seahawks: 5 TAR, 3 REC, 40 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 4 vs. Titans: 7 TAR, 4 REC, 23 YDS, 0 TD, 3 CAR, 19 YDS
- Week 5 at Patriots: 10 TAR, 6 REC, 69 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 7 at Colts: 2 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD, 1 CAR, 5 YDS
- Week 8 vs. Cardinals: 9 TAR, 6 REC, 72 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 9 at Bills: 5 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 10 at Rams: 4 TAR, 3 REC, 16 YDS, 1 TD, 2 CAR, 11 YDS
- Week 11 vs. Raiders: 8 TAR, 7 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD
- Week 12 vs. Patriots: 6 TAR, 5 REC, 48 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 13 at Packers: 9 TAR, 6 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD
- Week 14 vs. Jets: 14 TAR, 10 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 1 CAR, 6 YDS
- Week 15 at Texans: 7 TAR, 2 REC, 36 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 16 vs. 49ers: 7 TAR, 3 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD
- Week 17 at Browns: 9 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS, 0 TD
- Week 18 at Jets: 3 TAR, 2 REC, 20 YDS, 0 TD
Here are the key details for the Dolphins vs. Colts Week 1 game, where you can catch Tyreek Hill in action:
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
