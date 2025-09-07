  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Colts

Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Colts

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:51 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Colts - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill is set to play an important role for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season. The superstar wideout had an eventful offseason, which ended in Hill losing his captaincy role with the franchise.

Ad

Ahead of the Dolphins' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, fans want to know if Hill will suit up for the Week 1 game.

Is Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill playing today vs. Colts?

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barring any late injury or setback, Tyreek Hill is expected to suit up for the Dolphins in their Week 1 clash against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The wideout is listed as active on the team roster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hill was on Miami's injury report during the week. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to oblique and calf injuries. However, Hill was a full participant in Friday's practice.

All signs point toward Hill starting against Indy on Sunday.

Hill is a key player on the Dolphins' offense. The WR should link up well with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1.

Here's a look at Hill's game log from the 2024 season with the Dolphins:

Ad
  • Week 1 vs. Jaguars: 12 TAR, 7 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD
  • Week 2 vs. Bills: 6 TAR, 3 REC, 24 YDS, 0 TD, 1 CAR, 12 YDS
  • Week 3 at Seahawks: 5 TAR, 3 REC, 40 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 4 vs. Titans: 7 TAR, 4 REC, 23 YDS, 0 TD, 3 CAR, 19 YDS
  • Week 5 at Patriots: 10 TAR, 6 REC, 69 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 7 at Colts: 2 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD, 1 CAR, 5 YDS
  • Week 8 vs. Cardinals: 9 TAR, 6 REC, 72 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 9 at Bills: 5 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 10 at Rams: 4 TAR, 3 REC, 16 YDS, 1 TD, 2 CAR, 11 YDS
  • Week 11 vs. Raiders: 8 TAR, 7 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD
  • Week 12 vs. Patriots: 6 TAR, 5 REC, 48 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 13 at Packers: 9 TAR, 6 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD
  • Week 14 vs. Jets: 14 TAR, 10 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 1 CAR, 6 YDS
  • Week 15 at Texans: 7 TAR, 2 REC, 36 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 16 vs. 49ers: 7 TAR, 3 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD
  • Week 17 at Browns: 9 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS, 0 TD
  • Week 18 at Jets: 3 TAR, 2 REC, 20 YDS, 0 TD
Ad

Here are the key details for the Dolphins vs. Colts Week 1 game, where you can catch Tyreek Hill in action:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications