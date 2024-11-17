Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 11 duel vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes are on thin ice. They are 3-6 for the season and find themselves 4.5 games behind AFC East leaders, the Buffalo Bills, who will win the division title.

Head coach Mike McDaniel's team will have to earn one of the three wildcard spots but are 1.5 games behind the seventh-placed Denver Broncos, meaning they cannot afford any more defeats in the race for a postseason berth.

They'll fancy their chances against the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but given how their campaign has panned out, they'd take this game as seriously as any. The Dolphins' only concern in this game is their extensive injury report, which features 16 players, including superstar Tyreek Hill.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill injury update: Will Dolphins WR play in Week 11?

While Hill's name appeared on the Dolphins' injury report due to his wrist issue, it seems he'll be fit to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday. He did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant a day later. However, he was a full participant on Friday, suggesting he'll play.

The wide receiver has been nursing a wrist injury since Miami's joint practice session with the Washington Commanders in August. According to Hill, the injury will worsen as the season progresses and will need surgery in the offseason.

When asked about his ailment before the Dolphins' Monday Night Football clash against the Rams in Week 10, the veteran said:

"I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain. It’s going to get worse the more I play, but I got get it out for my team. I’m here, I’m locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I’ve got to cut my wrist off, I’m still out there because I love the game of football.

Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors, but it’s my call at the end of the day and my call is to stay out on the field.” - H/T The PHInsider

How has Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill performed this season?

Tyreek Hill has 462 receiving yards and two touchdowns in ten games, which isn't a bad return, but underwhelming for a player of his caliber.

However, his disappointing numbers aren't his fault completely. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played in only five games this season, which has hurt the Dolphins' offense.

Miami ranks 30th in the league in points per game with 16.3. The team will hope Tagovailoa remains healthy for the rest of the season and helps Hill turn his campaign around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.