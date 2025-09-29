Is Tyreek Hill playing today vs. the Jets? Dolphins WR’s status revealed for Week 4 clash

With the Miami Dolphins off to a disappointing 0-3 start, many are wondering how long wide receiver Tyreek Hill will stay with the team. The 31-year-old pass-catcher is still regarded as one of the league's most explosive playmakers. However, his output has declined since the start of the 2024 campaign, and things are still not looking good.Hill's future will continue to be a hot topic until the trade deadline on Nov. 4, but the receiver remains a member of the Dolphins organization.Miami will get a chance to record its first win on Monday when its hosts another winless team, the New York Jets.Will Tyreek Hill play on MNF vs. the New York Jets?Tyreek Hill did not practice with his Miami Dolphins teammates on Saturday due to personal reasons. However, he is expected to play against the New York Jets on Monday after practicing on Thursday and Friday. Hill is not injury-designated for the game.The wide receiver recorded his first touchdown of the season versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. He'll look to put up a strong showing against the Jets defense that has given up 489 receiving yards to receivers this year. New York has also struggled with tackling, giving up 31 points per game on average.Hill has recorded just 15 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown over three games. However, he is only two seasons out from the 2023 campaign when he led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Hill is still capable of being productive, and he hopes to start showing this week why he is one of the league's top receivers.While Hill will likely play, the Dolphins have ruled out cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring). Ethan Bonner is questionable because of a hamstring issue.Veteran tight end Darren Waller will be active for the first time this season.How to watch the Jets vs. the Dolphins Week 4 MNF game?The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are both without wins heading into their AFC East matchup on Monday.The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. ESPN will broadcast it, and will also be available for streaming on NFL+ and FuboTV.Game details:Date and Time: 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaTV: ESPNAnnouncers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager, Katie GeorgeLive Streaming: NFL+