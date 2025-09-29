  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Tyreek Hill playing today vs. the Jets? Dolphins WR’s status revealed for Week 4 clash

Is Tyreek Hill playing today vs. the Jets? Dolphins WR’s status revealed for Week 4 clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 29, 2025 18:01 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Is Tyreek Hill playing today vs. the Jets? Dolphins WR’s status revealed for Week 4 clash (image credit: getty)

With the Miami Dolphins off to a disappointing 0-3 start, many are wondering how long wide receiver Tyreek Hill will stay with the team. The 31-year-old pass-catcher is still regarded as one of the league's most explosive playmakers. However, his output has declined since the start of the 2024 campaign, and things are still not looking good.

Ad

Hill's future will continue to be a hot topic until the trade deadline on Nov. 4, but the receiver remains a member of the Dolphins organization.

Miami will get a chance to record its first win on Monday when its hosts another winless team, the New York Jets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Tyreek Hill play on MNF vs. the New York Jets?

Tyreek Hill did not practice with his Miami Dolphins teammates on Saturday due to personal reasons. However, he is expected to play against the New York Jets on Monday after practicing on Thursday and Friday. Hill is not injury-designated for the game.

The wide receiver recorded his first touchdown of the season versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. He'll look to put up a strong showing against the Jets defense that has given up 489 receiving yards to receivers this year. New York has also struggled with tackling, giving up 31 points per game on average.

Ad

Hill has recorded just 15 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown over three games. However, he is only two seasons out from the 2023 campaign when he led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Hill is still capable of being productive, and he hopes to start showing this week why he is one of the league's top receivers.

While Hill will likely play, the Dolphins have ruled out cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring). Ethan Bonner is questionable because of a hamstring issue.

Ad

Veteran tight end Darren Waller will be active for the first time this season.

Ad

How to watch the Jets vs. the Dolphins Week 4 MNF game?

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are both without wins heading into their AFC East matchup on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. ESPN will broadcast it, and will also be available for streaming on NFL+ and FuboTV.

Ad

Game details:

Date and Time: 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager, Katie George

Live Streaming: NFL+

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications