Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight vs. Giants in Week 8?

Few wide receivers in the NFL are as scary as the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill.

The diminutive speedster is seemingly always in yards of space and his agility makes it impossible to catch him in a foot race. Every defensive coordinator in the NFL deploys safety help for their corner to cover Hill, and even double coverage isn't enough on most days to contain the superstar wide receiver.

Much like the Chiefs, Hill has had an up-and-down 2021 NFL season. He had a massive 197-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns in the Chiefs' season-opener, but followed that up with a measly 14-yard outing against the Ravens in Week 2.

Hill had another quiet day in Week 3, recording just five catches for 56 yards in the Chiefs' defeat at the hands of Justin Herbert and the Chargers. But he bounced back with an 11-catch, 186 yard display against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

The wide receiver was decent against the Bills in Week 6, hauling in seven catches for 63 yards and has had two sub-par performances by his standards in the past two weeks against the Washington Football Team and Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs have lost all four games where Hill has been held under 65 yards, which underlines just how crucial he is to his team's success. Will the Chiefs have their speedster available in Week 8 against the Giants?

Tyreek Hill will play in Week 8 against the Giants

Patrick Mahomes will be hoping he can attest for his and the Chiefs' recent slump in form in Week 8 against the Giants. He will need plenty of help from his superstar wide receiver to help the Chiefs get back to .500 for the season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Players expected to play Sunday include Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Dallas Goedert, Chase Edmonds, Danny Amendola, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift, Damien Williams, Quenton Nelson and Jimmy Garoppolo. Players expected to play Sunday include Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, Dallas Goedert, Chase Edmonds, Danny Amendola, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift, Damien Williams, Quenton Nelson and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hill is currently seventh on the receiving yards leaderboard, but has played a game fewer than four of the six players above him. The wide receiver will want to make a big leap on that leaderboard with another big performance against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs' success is correlated to Hill's impact on the field. So if the speedster has a big game against the Giants, the Arrowhead faithful will be a happy bunch heading home after the game tonight.

Edited by LeRon Haire