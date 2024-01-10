Is Tyreek Hill playing this week? Exploring Dolphins WR’s status for Wildcard Round game vs Chiefs

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is an injury concern for the wildcard round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill could miss his homecoming party against his former teammates at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Dolphins fans will hope that the perennial Pro Bowler shakes off his niggling injuries and suits up on Saturday night.

In this article, we examine what happened to Hill and highlight how he performed this season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

According to Sports Illustrated, Tyreek Hill is nursing a quadriceps injury that would have limited his practice participation if the Dolphins had begun the team's on-field work for Saturday's playoff game against the Chiefs. Hence, based on an estimation, Hill was listed as limited on the first injury report of the week.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has dealt with an array of injuries in 2023. Hill missed his team's Dec. 17 win over the New York Jets with an ankle injury. However, he has played through injury in the last three contests, helping guide his team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

However, his availability is now in doubt, as a quadriceps injury is typically difficult to predict. That, apart from his existing ankle issues, makes him a game-time decision for Saturday's wildcard round.

How has Tyreek Hill performed this season?

Tyreek Hill was phenomenal this season, with the one-time Super Bowl champ staying in MVP discussions all season.

Hill put up a stat line of 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 catches in 16 games. He's Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target, and the former Kansas City Chiefs star has almost single-handedly willed the Dolphins to numerous wins in the regular season.

Hill's form has been recognized across the league, with the Douglas, Georgia native earning his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Tyreek Hill also ended the season as the league's receiving touchdowns co-leader and receiving yards leader. He's a virtual lock for All-Pro honors once the list is released.

The Miami Dolphins will hope that Hill is fit enough to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they are already dealing with injuries to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Pro Bowl running back Raheem Mostert.

The Chiefs are a tough nut to crack, and it could be a tall order to get a W without their key players on the gridiron in the wildcard matchup.

