Is veteran NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick a future NFL Hall of Famer? 

Ryan Fitzpatrick has decided to call it a career after a journey all around the NFL. The veteran quarterback has played for nine different teams in 17 seasons and was always a reliable option for teams in need of a bridge at the position.

Unfortunately, his career came to a close after barely playing in 2021 due to a season-ending injury in Week 1. Yet he built a legacy in the league, even if he did not have the best results on the field.

Playing in the NFL for 17 seasons is a serious accomplishment and thus begins discussion of his all-time legacy. Is Fitzpatrick someone who could show up on a Hall of Fame ballot when eligible?

Sadly, but logically, Fitzpatrick is not a future Hall of Famer. He wrapped up his long career with a 59-87-1 record as a starting quarterback.

He never played in the postseason and his best record as a starter in any given year was a mark of 10-6 in 2015 with the New York Jets. That was his only winning season in which he played more than 10 games.

The stats are simply not there to even fathom a discussion about Fitzpatrick reaching the Hall of Fame ballot, let alone heading to Canton. But there is so much more to remember about him following his 17-year NFL journey.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be remembered in different ways

He has endeared himself to Buffalo Bills fans, nearly took the Jets to the playoffs, and was showing off his "Fitzmagic" a few years back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also nearly helped guide the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in 2020 while splitting time with Tua Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick never showed up and turned a team into Super Bowl contenders. But he was capable of making exciting and dramatic plays, hence the "Fitzmagic" name, and keeping a team competitive for as long as needed.

This completion by the Fins sets up the FG to retake the lead



He is also a player who fans never say a negative thing about. That may help explain why he was such an obvious choice for teams who needed a short-term option at the position. They knew he could show up and be a great leader right away.

The Hall of Fame quarterbacks of this era include the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger. Others such as Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan are staking claims for enshrinement as well. Younger players like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert are hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Someone like Fitzpatrick will be relegated to the collective memory of modern NFL fans. His name will immediately bring up fun memories, even if those don't include any postseason success or glory. Sometimes, being a good teammate and a fun player to watch creates just as big of a legacy as someone who ends up with a gold jacket.

