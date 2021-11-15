Is Von Miller playing tonight vs. 49ers in Week 10? Rams LB's status update

As it turns out, Von Miller's trade to the Los Angeles Rams from the Denver Broncos was just the first domino to fall for the Rams. Miller was traded before the November 2 deadline and the news hit harder than he did himself.

Miller, before being traded, was nursing a left ankle sprain that he initially seemed to suffer against the Cleveland Browns on October 21. Miller missed Week 8 as the injury continued to linger.

Will Von Miller play on Monday Night Football against the 49ers?

Miller is currently listed as questionable for tonight's game against the 49ers. But according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Rams will not be in a hurry to play Miller if he is not yet fully healthy.

Here is what Schefter had to say about the situation:

"Miller's ankle injury was worse than the Rams suspected when they acquired him from the Broncos earlier this month for second- and third-round pick draft picks. The Rams held Miller out of last Sunday night's game against the Titans and were undecided Saturday on his status vs. the 49ers."

It might behoove the Rams to think long-term as opposed to simply making a splash by debuting their newest defensive weapon in a primetime game. The Rams have aspirations of hosting the Super Bowl, which is at their home - SoFi Stadium - this season.

The Rams may also want to look at giving Miller additional rest as they have a bye next week.

How will the Rams fare tonight without Miller?

The answer to this question is a simple one because the Rams have yet to play a down with Miller on the field. The team only knows life without Miller and that will continue tonight if Miller does not play.

With defensive stalwarts such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey leading the way, the team is ready for battle against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has also been amazing with seven-and-a-half sacks on the season.

Once Miller is ready to play, he will be paired with Floyd to make a dominant pass rushing tandem.

As previously mentioned, the Rams also recently signed Beckham Jr., so Stafford gets another offensive weapon to threaten defenses and create more space for the running game.

