Is Von Miller playing tonight vs Titans in Week 9?

Von Miller briefly stole NFL headlines this week as the Rams traded the veteran linebacker to Los Angeles. The Rams signaled their Super Bowl intentions by making a bold move to acquire the former Super Bowl MVP. Miller was sad to leave the Broncos, but he is looking forward to his new challenge in California.

The Rams have another massive game on their schedule as they round out Sunday by taking on Mike Vrabel's ferocious Tennessee Titans. Miller is fully fit and ready to go for his first outing in front of his new fans. Miller will play on Sunday night, and for once, all eyes on Hollywood won't be stuck on Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. There is a new leading star in Los Angeles.

NFL Week 9: Von Miller's status ahead of Titans game

Miller instantly impressed Sean McVay as the superstar pass rusher settled into his new surroundings:

"What an impressive guy. Really enjoyed the time that we were able to spend together."

McVay continued to lavish praise on his new pass-rusher. Specifically, McVay felt Miller had adapted well to the new defensive scheme:

"He's diligently going about kind of learning some stuff, there is a lot of carryover, and that's a good thing,"

Miller is determined to hit new heights with his new defensive teammates. The former Super Bowl MVP is excited by the prospect of creating something special on defense:

"You hear stories of the Fearsome Foursome, and you hear stories of this legendary defense, and we want to recreate that. They've been playing great defense all year, and I just want to add to that. I want to add some of the things I do best – my leadership, my energy, my positive vibes. I just want to contribute to a winning team. It will be fun."

Miller gets his first chance to shine against a Titans team without Derrick Henry. Henry's absence means that the Titans may lean on the passing game. A team desperate to pass the ball suits Miller's skillset. His speed is still excellent, and the veteran will have plenty of chances to bend the edge with Aaron Donald collapsing into the pocket on the interior.

Miller makes his debut in the brightest lights on the big stage. After toiling for the Broncos in 2015, Miller gets a shot at more success, and he's ready to take it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Shivam Damohe