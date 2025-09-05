Is Xavier Worthy playing tonight vs Chargers? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 1 game in Brazil

Xavier Worthy is expected to play a critical role for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 season. The wideout helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in his rookie year, but it ended in heartbreak with Kansas City's defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.
Nonetheless, since Worthy is entering his second year with the Chiefs, fans want to know if he will play in the team's season-opener against the LA Chargers on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Is Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy playing tonight vs. Chargers?
Barring any late injury or setback, Xavier Worthy will suit up for the Chiefs in their season opener against the Chargers on Friday night. The Kansas City wideout is also listed as active on the team roster.
Worthy took part in full practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He did not have any injury concerns heading into Week 1.
The Chiefs took Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The WR recorded 638 yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions while also posting 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in 16 regular-season games as a rookie. He helped the Chiefs win the AFC West title.
Worthy was also one of the better-performing players for Kansas City in the playoffs. He recorded 287 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions in three postseason games.
Worthy is expected to serve as a key offensive weapon for the Chiefs in the 2025 season. The WR has forged a strong relationship with the QB and the duo could combine for some big plays against the Chargers.
Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game, where you can catch Worthy in action:
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City
- Live stream: YouTube or Fubo
- Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil
