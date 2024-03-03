Is Xavier Worthy related to James Worthy? Texas WR's background explored

Former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy stole the show at the NFL scouting combine when he ran a blistering official time of 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash, beating John Ross' record by a mere .01 seconds on Saturday. Fans are curious as to whether Xavier is connected to former NBA great James Worthy since they have the same last name.

James Worthy, also known by his moniker "Big Game James," is a former NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers. In addition to winning three titles, he was a two-time All-NBA team member and a seven-time NBA All-Star. In 1988, James Worthy was also named NBA Finals MVP. The 63-year-old now has two daughters.

James and Xavier Worthy, however, are unrelated, despite having the same last name and sharing a love for sports.

Has Xavier Worthy's Combine performance helped his draft stock?

One of the best ways for teams to learn about the next generation of NFL superstars is through the NFL Scouting Combine, and it looks like there are a lot of them this year. This includes Xavier Worthy, who has been one of the quickest college football players ever since he took the field.

Worthy smashed the record held by John Ross in the 40-yard sprint with an explosive official time of 4.21 seconds. His achievement of running the 40-yard dash in under 4.3 seconds has him joining an elite group of historical athletes.

Worthy's quickness on Saturday is the kind that can get a player picked in the first round, even with other problems about their overall game.

Having said that, there are a few worrying aspects about Xavier Worthy to be aware of. With his Combine weight of 165 pounds, he will be among the league's smallest players next season and that might also be a factor in his draft position.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected John Ross ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Worthy's actual sprinter quickness will probably push him to go up the draft too - maybe all the way to the first round.

It will be fascinating to watch where Worthy is selected in the draft and how much his quick feet can carry him in the NFL. But for the time being, he should enjoy the beauty of being the fastest player to ever run at the NFL Scouting Combine.