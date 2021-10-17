Is Zach Ertz playing tonight against the Browns? 

Zach Ertz is no longer a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise's heartbeat is now an Arizona Cardinals player after the Eagles traded him earlier this week. There is a lot of speculation and buzz around Ertz. Much of that speculation is whether he will play for the Cardinals against the Browns.

Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers proved to be Ertz's last outing in the City of Brotherly Love. His sad, slow walk off of Lincoln Financial Field told a story. Now, the tremendous tight end swaps cheesesteaks and snow for golf in the desert. His Arizona Cardinals chapter begins today.

Will Zach Ertz play tonight?

In short, no. Ertz isn't eligible to suit up for action against the Browns. Even if Ertz were available, the Cardinals wouldn't throw him into a game after playing on a Thursday night. Ertz may be there with his new team in a watching capacity, but he won't play.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter New Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz is not eligible to play Sunday vs. the Browns after playing last night vs. the Bucs. New Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz is not eligible to play Sunday vs. the Browns after playing last night vs. the Bucs.

Zach Ertz's emotional exit from Philadelphia

Ertz is sad to leave an organization he spent so much time with. However, he is excited about his new challenge. In a statement, the veteran tight end said:

"I was crying in the locker room last night for 30 minutes. I felt terrible because the guys didn't really know, but I couldn't help it. It was special. Last January against Washington, there were no fans, so it was weird. I'm glad I didn't end it like that last January. It was special last night. Obviously, we didn't win, which sucked, but it was fun. It was fun to do what I do out there, and I felt like I played great, was myself, and I'm excited to go to Arizona."

Ertz fills an essential need for the Cardinals. Kliff Kingsbury's team lost TE1 Maxx Williams last week because of a season-ending knee injury. Ertz is a veteran star, and he plays the tight end position at a high level.

The Cardinals need him. That's why they traded for him. But Ertz won't jump into action straight away. He needs time to recover and learn the offense and playbook. We'll see Ertz in the stadium. Sadly, he won't be in uniform.

