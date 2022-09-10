Is Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz playing against Kansas City Chiefs this weekend?

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz has left his team and fans worried because of his absence from the 2022 preseason.

Now that the season-opening game for the Cardinals is taking place on Sunday, the biggest concern remains - will Zach Ertz be playing this weekend?

Ertz was ruled out of the preseason game as he sustained a calf injury during a practice session on August 3. The TE is one of the star players for the Cardinals, and they want him to be out there when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 11.

The Chiefs will travel to Arizona for this game and it will take place at the State Farm Stadium.

Ertz missed practice on Monday and Tuesday, but returned to the field on Wednesday, September 7. The news came as a relief to many since the Kansas City Chiefs are a strong contender for this season.

To match the pairing of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, the Cardinals are looking forward to matching them in every way.

However, Ertz wasn't seen on Thursday at the start of practice, and on Friday also, he had limited practice sessions. As of now, his status remains questionable, and it is not clear whether he will start the game for the Cardinals this weekend.

Is Zach Ertz a reliable pick for the 2022 fantasy football?

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

Zach Ertz played eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was traded mid-season to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. Last year, he started 11 games for the Cardinals and caught 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

He also started three games of the six he played for the Eagles and had 18 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Ertz being traded to the Cardinals came as a surprise to everyone, but what he achieved was very impressive. This season could be a little different, as Ertz has spent almost a year with the team and he will be more comfortable compared to last season. He can score some fantasy points, but only if he plays this season.

Zach Ertz's calf injury puts him in an unsure position. We can only wait until his test reports arrive, and he is clear to start the season against the Chiefs.

If you ignore his injury problems, he is a reliable pick for your fantasy team. But you can't risk your fantasy points, and you have to pass him on for another TE at least for this season.

