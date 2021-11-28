Is Zach Wilson playing today vs Texans? Latest on QB's status

The remaining seven games of Zach Wilson's rookie season will go a long way in deciding the number two overall pick's future. The New York Jets are 2-6 in a season that has been a disappointment.

In the games Wilson started, the Jets are 1-6.

But Wilson hasn't been able to put any audition tape up over the last month. The 22-year-old last played in Week 7 in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Wilson is finally back in the starting lineup today to face the Houston Texans. Can the Jets get to 3-6 and show some growth under the young signal-caller?

Zach Wilson is playing today vs. Texans

Zach Wilson has missed the last four games as a result of a sprained PCL. The Jets quarterback has made good progress in his recovery from the injury.

He wasn't on the injury report whatsoever this week, meaning he should be good to go for Sunday's tilt against the Texans.

Wilson will be shorthanded in terms of the skill-position players around him. Rookie running back Michael Carter is out of the game with an ankle injury.

Carter has shown flashes in his rookie season and will leave a void in the backfield that Tevin Coleman will try to fill.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is questionable, which means Elijah Moore could see a bigger role. Moore burst onto the scene in Week 11 with an eight-catch, 141-yard performance that included a touchdown.

Can Zach Wilson provide a spark for the final stretch of the season?

Wilson's supporting cast aside, the Jets will hope Wilson grew mentally during his four weeks off the field. His youth and inexperience has shown this season.

In his seven games, he's thrown for just four touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Luckily for Zach Wilson, the Texans' defense was a good draw for his first game back. They allow the seventh-most passing yards per game and the third-most rushing yards per game.

That said, the Texans have strung together two straight games of respectable defense. They held the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans to a combined 30 points.

Wilson came into the draft as an exciting prospect who could extend plays and make deep passes work downfield. But he's thrown for just 6.5 yards per attempt this season and hasn't provided much juice or excitement.

The Jets likely won't move on from Wilson after just one year. But they would like to see progress from him as they head into year two under head coach Robert Saleh in 2022.

Edited by LeRon Haire