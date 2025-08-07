Is Zay Flowers playing today? Exploring Ravens WR's status for preseason game vs Colts

Zay Flowers has been in the spotlight for the Baltimore Ravens heading into their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Although Flowers is expected to play an integral role in the Ravens' offense for the 2025 season, some want to know whether he willl feature in the Week 1 preseason clash against Indy.

Ad

Is Ravens WR Zay Flowers playing today vs. Colts?

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, Zay Flowers won't play in the Ravens' preseason game against the Colts on Thursday. The wideout is among the many Baltimore starters who won't take the field for the Week 1 preseason contest.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Flowers is currently active and is not dealing with any injury. He has also been taking part in drills at the Ravens' training camp, but it appears that Baltimore wants to keep the wideout fit and ready for the regular season.

The Ravens will play the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game on Aug. 16 before facing the Washington Commanders in their third preseason game on Aug. 23.

In the 2024 season, Flowers recorded 1,059 yards and four touchdowns on 74 receptions across 17 regular-season games. He did not play in the playoffs due to a knee injury.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Flowers can post even better numbers in the 2025 season.

How to watch Ravens vs. Colts Week 1 preseason game?

The preseason Week 1 clash between the Ravens vs. Colts will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The contest will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans can watch the Ravens vs. Colts preseason clash on NFL Network, where Gerry Sandusky will provide the play-by-play commentary while Rod Woodson will handle the analysis. Evan Washburn will report from the sidelines.

Ad

Here are some of the local channels where you can watch the Ravens-Colts game:

WBAL Ch. 11, WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT (Delmarva)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.