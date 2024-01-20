Is Zay Flowers playing today? Latest on Ravens WR for Divisional Playoff game against Texans

After missing the final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, wide receiver Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens returned to practice on Tuesday.

His presence in practice, despite his limited participation, suggests that he might feature in the Divisional playoff matchup against the Houston Texans.

This season, the rookie wide receiver has been imperious for the Ravens. His calf ailment kept him out of practice last week, but as Baltimore had a first-round bye, it wasn't such a big deal. The team's injury report for Tuesday classified him as "limited.”

For the first time since Week 17, Flowers had a full practice on Wednesday and declared himself ready for the Houston game. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism on Monday regarding Flowers and the team's other injured players' availability for the Divisional Round matchup.

Regarding Flowers' readiness for the Texans game, there doesn't seem to be any cause for alarm.

According to reports, he was fit enough to play the Steelers in Week 18 of the regular season, but the Ravens sat him out, as they had already secured the top seed in the AFC.

The young player is expected to participate in the divisional round on Saturday, as evidenced by his return to practice this week.

Zay Flowers' injury status: What happened to the Ravens WR?

Flowers missed a few weeks of practice due to a calf injury sustained during Baltimore's Week 16 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He was listed as injured by Baltimore due to a foot condition before that calf issue, but he hasn't let those injuries stop him. The wide receiver did not play in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was benched, as the team had already clinched the top spot in the AFC.

Flowers, who has had an outstanding first season in the NFL, is set to play in the playoffs for the first time against Houston.

He has 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns, ranking him as the Ravens' top receiver this season.

He also had a nine-reception, 78-yard performance in his regular season debut against the Houston Texans, also the divisional round opponents. Flowers is set to take on the same team on his playoff debut.

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans play at the M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.