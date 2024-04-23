Isaac Guerendo 2024 NFL Draft Projection: Where would Louisville Cardinals RB go?

Isaac Guerendo has mostly flown under the radar compared to names like Blake Corum, Trey Benson, Jonathon Brooks and Audric Estime. But the Louisville Cardinal by way of Wisconsin was good in his only season in the capital of Kentucky.

Rushing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 carries, he was instrumental in taking the team to the Holiday Bowl, where they faced off against Caleb Williams and his dominant USC Trojans. While they lost, he had single-game highs of 161 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

After that game, Guerendo declared for this week's Draft, but when will he expect to be called?

Isaac Guerendo 2024 NFL Draft Projection

When one looks at Isaac Guerendo's stats, they will think, "He surely did not put up career-defining numbers," which, to be fair, accurately describes his time as a Badger. But he greatly improved his stock in Louisville, potentially to third- and fourth-round considerations.

There are teams who are willing to have him as a good backup, but a starting role seems out of reach for him, at least for now.

Three potential landing spots for Isaac Guerendo

3) Buffalo Bills

James Cook broke out as a sophomore with the Buffalo Bills, rushing for over 1,000 yards and becoming a Pro Bowler. While he's someone a coach can lean on, the depth behind him leaves has been gutted.

Damien Harris? Retired. Nyheim Hines? Released, then joined the positionally crowded Cleveland Browns. Latavius Murray? Unsigned, but may not return. The remaining members of the corps are simply not credible enough, but Guerendo may solve that.

2) Los Angeles Rams

Like the Bills, the Los Angeles Rams have a Pro Bowler (Kyren Williams) and basically nothing else.

Zach Evans? Ronnie Rivers? Neither has been prolific enough to be able to consistently support him, at the very least. They sorely need another good running back, which could open the door to Isaac Guerendo.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have an unbelievably bad running back tandem.

With Josh Jacobs gone, they are stuck with Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. Mattison is coming off being released by the Vikings halfway into a modest two-year extension, while White has some potential but not enough to be lead-back material.

Guerendo's presence should be a looming threat to the security of each man's roster spot, unless they make major advances in their performances.