Isaiah Bond Dynasty Fantasy Outlook 2025: Browns rookie WR has sneaky upside

Isaiah Bond has been going through an eventful offseason ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. He went undrafted this year, but after the rookie handled his reported legal issues, he eventually signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. Here's where his dyantasy outlook currently stands in what could be a favorable situation for his his overall value.

Ad

Should you draft Browns WR Isaiah Bond in 2025?

Isaiah Bond

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaiah Bond was once considered one of the top wide receiver prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft class. A disappointing showing at the Combine, paired with legal troubles during the offseason, resulted in him going undrafted before signing with the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What gives Bond fantasy value in this situation, especially in Dynasty leagues, is that the Browns offense has been desperate for weapons at wide receiver. He has a legitimate long-term path to potentially earning a relevant role in their offensive system, making him a solid player to target late in dynasty fantasy football drafts.

Isaiah Bond fantasy outlook in 2025

The Browns currently have one of the weakest overall groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL. With the exception of Jerry Jeudy, who was excellent for them last year, they lack established and reliable options for their passing game. They acquired veteran Diontae Johnson during the offseason and have some upside in Cedric Tillman, but their roles appear far from fully locked in.

Ad

What the Browns are truly missing is a big-play threat that can consistently take the top off of a defense. This is where Bond could potentially be useful for them as his speed was his biggest weapon with the Texas Longhorns last year. He may find it challenging to get consistent targets this season, but he could be a long-term sleeper in Dynasty leagues.

Is Isaiah Bond a good pick in dynasty fantasy football this year?

Determining whether any player is a good pick in dynasty fantasy football is often directly related to their potential upside as compared to their ADP. This is what gives Bond value in 2025 drafts because he comes at an extremely cheap price tag and brings a higher long-term ceiling than many other late-round fliers.

Ad

Bond was projected by many around the NFL to be a potential-first round pick in the draft before his disappointing offseason as a whole. This demonstrates that he has plenty of talent, so if the Browns can properly develop him, he's an ideal flier in the latest round of Dynasty drafts.

Where should you draft Isaiah Bond this year?

Bond really only makes sense in the latest rounds of 2025 Dynasty fantasy football drafts. His place on the Browns roster makes him way too risky to pick in traditional season-long formats, but he holds value in Dynatsy leagues due to his proven talent and potential path to an eventual role in their offense.

He currently ranks as the 80th overall rookie on Fantasy pros in terms of his ADP, but he has more upside than just about any other rookie wide receiver in a similar tier. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool can help managers compare him to other late-round fliers, but none of them previously had first-round upside in the NFL Draft like Bond did.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.