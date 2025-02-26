Isaiah Bond NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Texas Longhorns WR

Isaiah Bond is one of the most exciting wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. He is among the top players in his position, and given his elite speed, he is likely to attract the attention of many scouts. Here is his overall draft outlook and where he could potentially land this year.

Ad

Isaiah Bond's NFL draft profile

Isaiah Bond

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaiah Bond transferred to the Texas Longhorns for his final year of college football after spending two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He averaged nearly 15 yards per touch and also totaled 11 scrimmage touchdowns during his career.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Despite never recording 50 receptions or exceeding 700 receiving yards in a single season, Bond's blazing speed and strong pedigree make him an intriguing 2025 NFL draft prospect. He is projected to have a 40-yard dash time of 4.28 seconds, according to NFL Draft Buzz, so his draft stock could sky-rocket with an impressive performance at the scouting combine.

Isaiah Bond 2025 NFL draft projections: 5 best fits for Texas WR

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are extremely thin at wide receiver behind George Pickens. They would be wise to improve their depth at the position, especially with many of their key offensive players pending free agency. Bond can help them do so and potentially be a part of their core going forward.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find a reliable WR2 to line up across from CeeDee Lamb in their offensive formations. Targeting Bond in the 2025 NFL draft can solve this problem and help them stretch the field.

Ad

#3 - LA Rams

The LA Rams are rumored to be shopping Cooper Kupp on the trade block during the 2025 NFL offseason. They will need to replace him if they do move him, so Bond could create an exciting young duo with Puka Nacua.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs found a ton of success with Xavier Worthy in the draft last year, and Isaiah Bond has a similar profile as a prospect. Andy Reid is well known for targeting speed at wide receiver, so they make a ton of sense as a potential landing spot.

Ad

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, and they did so with a relatively weak group of wide receivers. Improving here could take their offense to the next level, and Bond can give them a legitimate deep threat they are currently missing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.