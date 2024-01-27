Isaiah Likely 40 time: Comparing Ravens TE’s speed with Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was one of his draft class's most hyped tight end prospects. The versatile offensive star had a stellar college career with the Coastal Carolina and was tipped for success in the NFL.

While Likely had a trying rookie season, he has come into his own in the 2023 campaign. In this article, we look at his 40-yard dash time compared to fellow tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Isaiah Likely's 40-yard dash time

Isaiah Likely did not run the 40-yard dash in the 2022 Combine, instead participating in other drills. However, Likely recorded a 4.80 second 40-yard dash at the Coastal Carolina Pro Day.

The Carolina alum had one of the fastest 40-yard dash times among tight ends in 2022, and the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round. Since joining the Ravens, Likely has served as a backup for All-Pro caliber tight end Mark Andrews.

Travis Kelce's 40-yard dash time

Like Isaiah Likely, Travis Kelce did not participate in the 40-yard dash at his NFL Combine. Instead, the future Hall of Famer ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the Cincinnati Bearcats Pro Day.

Kelce's 40-yard dash would have put him among the fastest tight end 40-yard dashes that year. The future perennial Pro Bowler had Gronk comparisons coming out of college, and it's fair to say that those comparisons were spot-on.

Travis Kelce's records speak for himself, as the Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher is arguably his generation's best pass-catching tight end.

Mark Andrews' 40-yard dash time

Mark Andrews is the starting tight end for the Baltimore Ravens. Unlike Isaiah Likely and Travis Kelce, Andrews ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

He completed the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.67 seconds at the 2018 NFL Combine. It's little wonder why the Baltimore Ravens selected Andrews with a third-round pick.

Since entering the NFL, Mark Andrews has become one of the most consistent pass-catching tight ends. He's a perennial Pro Bowler and Lamar Jackson's favorite weapon on offense.

Mark Andrews is among the league's upper echelon of tight ends, alongside the likes of Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Andrews is also a mentor to Isaiah Likely, and the pair makes up one of the best tight end rooms in the league at the Baltimore Ravens.