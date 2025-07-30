Isaiah Likely injury: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Ravens TE in 2025?

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a foot injury in practice that will sideline him for a bit. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Likely will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot. He's expected to miss around six weeks post-operation. Depending on the outcome of the surgery, however, Likely could potentially get back on the field earlier.
Rapoport suggested that it's also possible for Likely to be back in time for Week 1 of the Ravens' 2025 season. Baltimore opens up their 2025 campaign on Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills.
Should fantasy managers be concerned with Isaiah Likely?
Given Likely has the potential to be healthy in time for Week 1 of the NFL regular season, fantasy managers should still consider the 25-year-old a late-round stash option at tight end in drafts. The young tight end has a ton of potential on the Ravens' offense as he comes off a career-high season in 2024.
Likely hauled in 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns last season. That wasn't far off from starting tight end Mark Andrews and his 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. There was some chatter that Baltimore could move on from Andrews, shifting to Likely as their new starting tight end.
However, with the Ravens retaining Likely, Andrews is expected to remain a significant piece of Baltimore's offense in 2025. Despite this, Likely still holds a ton of upside for fantasy managers, with a high ceiling. He's a proven red-zone threat who can also play in the slot and is the next man up on the depth chart should Andrews struggle this season.
In standard eight to 10-man fantasy leagues, managers shouldn't worry too much about missing out on Likely. However, in a PPR league or a 12-man league in which rosters are a bit thinner, the young pass catcher could prove to be a valuable bench stash if willing to use a late-round pick on the Coastal Carolina product.
On a team where quarterback Lamar Jackson is still looking for young, dynamic weapons to throw to for the foreseeable future, Likely remains a significant target for managers in dynasty leagues. With that being said, his potential should come to light during Baltimore's 2025 campaign gets underway in September.
