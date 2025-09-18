Isaiah Likely injury update: Latest on Ravens TE for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Isaiah Likely has not played for the Baltimore Ravens so far this season. The tight end has been in recovery following a foot injury that he suffered during training camp.
Ahead of the Ravens' Week 3 clash against the Detroit Lions on Monday, fans want to know if Likely will play in the game.
Isaiah Likely injury update ahead of Ravens' Week 3 clash vs Detroit Lions
As things stand, Isaiah Likely is listed as questionable to play against the Lions in Week 3. The Ravens tight end is expected to practice this week, and the team might decide when the player will return to action in the coming days.
Likely was a limited participant in Baltimore's practice on Friday. However, he did not play in the Ravens' win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
The Ravens have yet to release their injury report for Thursday's practice session. If Likely is a full participant in any of the practice sessions this week, he could get his first start of the season against Detroit.
Last week, Likely discussed the origins of his foot injury, which required surgery.
"I had a one-on-one with (safety Sanoussi Kane), caught a ball, and landed on my ankle a little wrong. Sanoussi, trying to make a great play on the ball, ended up stepping on my foot by accident," Likely said. "Grabbed my foot, felt like I couldn't put pressure on it. Went inside, got an MRI, saw that I had cracked my fifth metatarsal."
The Ravens took Likely in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has been a key player for the team ever since.
It will be interesting to see if Likely will get the green light to play against the Lions.
Here are the key details for the Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 game:
- Date: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
