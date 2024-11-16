Isaiah Likely injury update: Should Fantasy managers be concerned about Ravens TE for Fantasy Football Week 11?

Isaiah Likely has been a revelation for the Baltimore Ravens ever since they drafted him in the fourth round out of Coastal Carolina in 2022. After starting just two games as a rookie, he exploded in the middle of the 2023 season after Mark Andrews suffered a leg injury.

As the team's primary starting tight end during that stretch, he managed to set career-highs in receiving yards (411). But 2024 has so far been a different story.

After an explosive season-opener that saw him cover 111 yards and score a touchdown on just nine catches and almost defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, Likely has failed to hit even 50 yards in each of the next eight games that he played and reached the endzone just twice more (both of them in the same game). He also missed last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hamstring injury, but good news now abounds for him.

Isaiah Likely Week 11 injury update: How will it affect his fantasy relevance?

On Friday, Isaiah Likely was announced to have been taken off the injury list, clearing him for action. After being limited on Wednesday, he was a full participant for the next two days:

That should bode well for someone who is currently absent from Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings. While Mark Andrews sits at a lofty TE9, his backup can reassert himself in the late 20s-early 30s and add to his current total of 69.1 fantasy points.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has been mediocre against his position, allowing a 17th-best 11.01 points. That is in stark contrast to their monstrous showing against quarterbacks - only 11.17 points allowed, second-best behind only the Chicago Bears (they are also within the top five against DST's and kickers and the top half against running backs and wide receivers).

Other Ravens players besides Isaiah Likely who will return in Week 11 at Steelers

Besides Likely, defensive backs Kyle Hamilton (ankle) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) are expected to return to the field, with the former even telling the press:

"I think it was big for me to get out and at least do a full practice before the game. The trainers did a good job getting me back healthy, and I feel good."

Also cleared for action are quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), defensive end Brent Urban (concussion), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness).

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) is questionable after being a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, while cornerback Arthur Maulet is out after missing Friday with a calf injury.

