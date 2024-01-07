Isaiah Likely Ravens contract: How much does TE earn in Baltimore?

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has been part of the franchise since getting drafted in 2022. The Coastal Carolina alum serves as Mark Andrews' primary backup and is a decent part of the Ravens' offensive game plan.

According to Spotrac, Likely signed a rookie contract worth $4,164,340 for four years after being drafted in round four of the 2022 NFL Draft. Likely's rookie contract included a signing bonus of $504,340 and total guarantees of $504,340. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 upon the expiry of his rookie contract.

How much has Isaiah Likely earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Isaiah Likely has earned $2,079,340 throughout his two-year NFL contract. The former fourth-round pick has played as a backup for most of his career, and he helps the Ravens block and receive on select plays.

The Baltimore Ravens is one of the top-heavy offensive sides in the NFL. They are armed with various pass-catching weapons such as Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews. Likely is great, but the sophomore pass catcher might have to wait for his turn and work hard to get more touches in the crowded offense.

Isaiah Likely's NFL career timeline

Isaiah Likely spent four years in college, playing for the Coastal Carolina. Likely saw more touches in each year of his college career, and he eventually became the program's primary pass catcher. Likely ended his collegiate football career by leading the Sun Belt in receiving touchdowns with 12 in the 2021 college season.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in round four of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Ravens deciding to give Lamar Jackson another weapon on offense. Since joining the Ravens, Likely has added another dimension to the team's offense.

The 6 ft 4, 241 lb pass catcher is a handful for opposing defenses, and he helps create matchup problems for opposing defensive coordinators. Furthermore, Likely has great hands, as evidenced by his collegiate stat line. The second-year tight end will only get better with the Ravens, as he's getting elite mentorship from one of the NFL's best tight ends, Mark Andrews.

