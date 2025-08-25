Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Chiefs RB a good pick this year?

Isiah Pacheco exploded onto the scene in 2022 and immediately established himself as the Kansas City Chiefs RB1. He had back to back seasons with over 950 total yards and five or more total touchdowns. Known for his aggressive looking rushing style, the seventh round pick out of Rutgers was being projected as one of the top rushers in fantasy football last year.

However, 2024 was a disappointing year for Pacheco as he struggled with injury. After beginning the year in strong fashion, averaging 16.0 points per game through the first two weeks, Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula and did not return until Week 13 of the 2024 season. When he did return from injury, Pacheco did not have the same burst of speed and dynamic ability, and did begin splitting time with RB Kareem Hunt.

With Hunt returning in 2025, there are questions about whether you should select Pacheco in fantasy football this year. Fantasy Pros is projecting Pacheco as the RB26 and the No. 67 overall player available, something that likely means that he will be selected near the seventh round of your fantasy draft this summer.

Isiah Pacheco 2025 fantasy football outlook after disappointing 2024 season

Pacheco is a talented rusher with upside in the passing game as well. However, the Chiefs look set on giving Hunt opportunities in both the run and pass game as well. And while Pacheco is likely the more effective player at this point in his and Hunt's respective career's, Kansas City will always be a pass first team as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback of the franchise.

As a result, there are concerns about whether Pacheco will receive enough usage and opportunities to be a top player in fantasy football in 2025. He is currently projecting as an RB3 this year, something that is likely accurate based on the uncertain situation.

Pacheco should be viewed as an RB3 in fantasy football this year. Past dynamic rushing ability, team trust, and being on one of the top offenses in the league could give Pacheco a weekly ceiling of an RB1 finish. However, a potential timesplit, injury concerns, and a pass heavy scheme also gives Pacheco a weekly floor in the RB4/5 ranks.

